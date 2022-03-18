Everi Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EVRI

In trading on Friday, shares of Everi Holdings Inc (Symbol: EVRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.43, changing hands as high as $22.69 per share. Everi Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVRI's low point in its 52 week range is $13.04 per share, with $26.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.