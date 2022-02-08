Everi Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EVRI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Everi Holdings Inc (Symbol: EVRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.91, changing hands as high as $21.99 per share. Everi Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVRI's low point in its 52 week range is $12.77 per share, with $26.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.