Everi Holdings and IGT Announce Major Merger Deal

December 05, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Everi Holdings Inc. and International Game Technology PLC are set for a major merger, creating a new holding company owned by Apollo Global Management funds. The transaction, expected to close by Q3 2025, will form three business units: Gaming, Digital, and FinTech. Hector Fernandez will lead the combined enterprise as CEO, with interim leadership by Nick Khin. This merger promises to reshape the involved companies, appealing to those tracking dynamic shifts in the financial markets.

