Evergy's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kansas City, Missouri-based Evergy, Inc. (EVRG), generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. Valued at $14.1 billion by market cap, the company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. The utility company is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2024 before the market opens on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EVRG to report a profit of $1.95 per share on a diluted basis, up 3.7% from $1.88 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company missed the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while beating the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect EVRG to report EPS of $3.84, up 8.5% from $3.54 in fiscal 2023. Its EPS is expected to rise 5% year over year to $4.03 in fiscal 2025.

EVRG stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 33.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 21.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU) 36.4% gains over the same time frame.

On Aug. 9, EVRG shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS came in at $0.90, up 11.1% year over year. The company’s revenue increased 6.9% year over year to $1.5 billion. EVRG expects adjusted EPS to be between $3.73 and $3.93.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EVRG stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 12 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and six give a “Hold.” EVRG’s average analyst price target is $62.78, indicating a potential upside of 3.3% from the current levels.

