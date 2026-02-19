Evergy's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Evergy, Inc. EVRG reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 42 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents by 26.3%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 35 cents.



Full-year 2025 adjusted earnings were $3.83 per share compared with $3.81 last year. Full-year 2025 adjusted EPS rose mainly due to the recovery of regulated investments and increased weather-normalized demand.

EVRG’s Total Revenues

Quarterly revenues totaled $1.34 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion by 4.3%. In the year-ago quarter, the company posted revenues of $1.26 billion.



Full-year 2025 revenues amounted to $5.96 billion compared with $5.85 billion last year.

Highlights of EVRG’s Earnings Release

Fuel and purchased power totaled $1.41 billion for the year, down 4.6% from last year’s $1.48 billion.



Operating and maintenance expenses for the year amounted to $995.3 million, up 3.5% from last year’s $961.9 million.



Interest expenses totaled $616.3 million, up 9.4% year over year.

EVRG’s Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2025 totaled $19.8 million compared with $22 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt as of Dec. 31, 2025 was $13.04 billion compared with $11.81 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash provided by operating activities in 2025 was $2.05 billion compared with $1.98 billion last year.

EVRG’s Guidance

Evergy issued its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $4.14-$4.34. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.27, which is at the higher end of the company’s guided range.



The company expects its adjusted EPS annual growth target of 6-8% through 2030.

EVRG’s Zacks Rank

Evergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Recent Releases

WEC Energy Group WEC reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.42 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 by 2.9%. The bottom line decreased 0.7% and came a penny lower from the year-ago quarter’s $1.43.



Operating revenues of $2.54 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 billion by around 3.7%. The top line also increased 11% from $2.28 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Ameren Corporation AEE reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 1.3%. The bottom line also increased 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure.



Total revenues came in at $1.78 billion in the reported quarter, down 8.2% year over year. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 billion by 14.9%.



FirstEnergy Corp. FE reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents by 1.92%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 67 cents.



Operating revenues of $3.78 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25 billion by 16.9%. The top line increased 19.6% from $3.18 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

