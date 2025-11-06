Evergy's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, '25 EPS View Narrowed

Evergy, Inc. EVRG reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 by 5.1%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of $2.02.



Third-quarter adjusted EPS rose mainly due to the recovery of regulated investments and increased weather-normalized demand.

EVRG’s Total Revenues

Quarterly revenues totaled $1.81 billion, in line with the year-ago quarter. However, the reported figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 billion by 3.4%.

Highlights of EVRG’s Q3 Earnings Release

Fuel and purchased power totaled $393.1 million, down 9.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $433.7 million.



Operating and maintenance expenses amounted to $252.8 million, up 0.5% year over year.



Interest expenses totaled $152 million, up 5.6% year over year.

EVRG’s Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2025 totaled $27.5 million compared with $22 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt as of Sept. 30, 2025 was $12.45 billion compared with $11.81 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2025 was $1.71 billion compared with $1.59 billion in the year-ago period.

EVRG’s Guidance

Evergy narrowed its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $3.92-$4.02 from the previous range of $3.92-$4.12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.01, which is at the higher end of the company’s guided range.



The company reaffirmed its adjusted EPS annual growth target of 4-6% through 2029.

EVRG’s Zacks Rank

Evergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

WEC Energy Group WEC reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of 83 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 5%. The bottom line also increased 9.2% from the year-ago quarter’s 76 cents.



Operating revenues of $2.10 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.0 billion by around 4.9%. The top line also rose 12.9% from $1.86 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.



PG&E Corporation PCG reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 50 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 13.6%. The bottom line also increased 35.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 37 cents.



PCG reported total third-quarter revenues of $6.25 billion, up 5.2% from $5.94 billion registered in the year-ago period. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.55 billion by 4.6%.



Edison International EIX reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.34 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 by 8.3%. The bottom line also surged 55% from $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.



Edison International's third-quarter operating revenues totaled $5.75 billion, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.61 billion by 2.6%. The top line also increased 10.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $5.2 billion.

