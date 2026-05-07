Evergy's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Evergy, Inc. EVRG reported first-quarter 2026 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 69 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents by 9.5%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 55 cents.

EVRG’s Total Revenues

Quarterly revenues totaled $1.44 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion by 2.2%. In the year-ago quarter, the company posted revenues of $1.37 billion.

Evergy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Evergy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Evergy Inc. Quote

Highlights of EVRG’s Earnings Release

Fuel and purchased power totaled $360 billion for the year, up 1.3% from last year’s $355.3 billion.



Operating and maintenance expenses for the year amounted to $243.2 million, up 4.8% from last year’s $232 million.



Interest expenses totaled $174.5 million, up 14.4% year over year.

EVRG’s Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026 totaled $18.4 million compared with $19.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Long-term debt as of March 31, 2026 was $13.15 billion compared with $13.04 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Cash provided by operating activities in the first three months of 2026 was $362.5 million compared with $449.6 million in the year-ago period.

EVRG’s Guidance

Evergy reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $4.14-$4.34. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.25, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



The company expects its adjusted EPS annual growth target of 6-8% through 2030.

EVRG’s Zacks Rank

Evergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

PG&E Corporation PCG reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 43 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 10.3%. The bottom line also increased 30.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 33 cents.



PCG reported first-quarter total revenues of $6.88 billion, up 15% from $5.98 billion registered in the year-ago period. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.46 billion by 6.6%.



Edison International EIX reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 by 7.6%. The bottom line also increased 3.6% from $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.



Edison International's first-quarter operating revenues totaled $4.1 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion by 2.8%. The top line also increased 7.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.81 billion.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents by 3.8%. However, the bottom line increased 5.7% from 53 cents in the year-ago quarter.



CNP generated revenues of $2.98 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion by 1.4%. However, the top line improved 2% from the year-ago reported figure of $2.92 billion.

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