Evergy's Infrastructure Investments & Renewable Push Drive Growth

Evergy, Inc. EVRG continues to benefit from its focus on expanding its operations in the transmission market. Through planned investments and the Integrated Resource Plan, Evergy aims to add more renewable assets and become carbon neutral by 2045.



However, the company faces risks related to delays in completing ongoing capital projects and weather fluctuations.

Factors Acting in Favor of EVRG

Evergy's transmission and distribution operations prove advantageous for its revenues. These operations allow Evergy to efficiently deliver electricity from power plants to consumers, generating revenues and ensuring a reliable energy supply.



Evergy’s long-term investment plans focus on transmission and distribution infrastructure upgrades, as well as customer-facing platforms, to enhance reliability. In 2024, the company invested $2.34 billion in infrastructure to modernize grid, replace aging equipment and advance its sustainability and affordability goals with the addition of the low-cost Persimmon Creek Wind Farm. The company targets nearly $17.5 billion in capital investments for 2025-2029, including a new generation of approximately $6.17 billion, which is expected to be renewable.



EVRG is actively building renewable projects with a capacity of 800 megawatt (MW). Out of this, 500 MW is included in its 2-3% demand forecast (through 2029).



Evergy's planned capital expenditures are in sync with its new Integrated Resource Plan, which intends to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045, with an interim goal of 70% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.

Headwinds for EVRG

The company’s capital projects could be delayed due to permit delays, inadequate availability, or increased costs of equipment and materials, which are beyond its control. This could increase the cost of the projects, adversely impacting its profitability.



Electricity sales are seasonal and changing weather conditions play a pivotal role in the overall performance of EVRG. Mild winters and summers can reduce electricity demand, affecting the company's performance.

Utilities’ Focus on Infrastructure Upgrades

Along with EVRG, other utilities are also focused on improving infrastructure.



Dominion Energy D has a well-chalked-out long-term capital expenditure plan to strengthen and expand its infrastructure. After spending $6 billion in the 2018-2022 period, the company plans to invest $12.1 billion in 2025 and $52.3 billion in the 2025-2029 period to further strengthen its infrastructure.



Dominion Energy has plans to upgrade its electric infrastructure by installing smart meters and grid devices, as well as enhance services to customers through the customer information platform.



FirstEnergy Corp. FE: With planned investments of $28 billion between 2025 and 2029, the company will install advanced equipment and technologies that will strengthen and modernize its transmission and distribution infrastructure.



FE’s EnergizeNJ infrastructure investment program is part of the Energize365 program. The EnergizeNJ program includes more than $20.4 million in a grid modernization initiative that will replace solid fuses along power lines with TripSaver II devices.



Exelon Corporation’s EXC strategic investments will strengthen its transmission and distribution infrastructure. Exelon's initiative in grid modernization will help it provide reliable services.



Exelon invests substantially in infrastructure projects and plans to invest nearly $38 billion from 2025 to 2028 in regulated utility operations. Courtesy of its ongoing infrastructure strengthening, Exelon will be able to maintain its high-quality services.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.