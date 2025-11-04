Evergy Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Evergy, Inc. EVRG is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.89% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted EVRG's Q3 Earnings

Evergy’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have been supported by ongoing investments in infrastructure and technology aimed at meeting increasing customer demand.



The company is anticipated to have gained from ongoing economic development within its service areas, leading to stronger demand. EVRG’s earnings are likely to have been bolstered by the rising demand from data centers.



The anticipated rise in demand from residential, commercial and industrial customers is likely to have supported third-quarter earnings. However, higher operating and maintenance expenses may have weighed on the company’s bottom line.

EVRG’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.14 per share, implying a year-over-year rise of 5.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.87 billion, indicating an increase of 3.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for EVRG

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Evergy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Evergy carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Atmos Energy Corporation ATO is slated to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 5, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.85% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



ATO’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.49%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 96 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 11.6%.



Duke Energy DUK is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 7, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.63% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



DUK’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.43%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.74 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 7.4%.



New Jersey Resources Corporation NJR is slated to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 19, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +8.51% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales stands at $303.1 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 16 cents per share.

