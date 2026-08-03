Evergy Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Evergy, Inc. EVRG is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.52% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted EVRG's Q2 Earnings

Evergy is expected to have benefited from continued economic development across its service territories, resulting in stronger electricity demand. The company's earnings are likely to have been supported by increasing demand from data centers.



EVRG's quarterly performance may have benefited from ongoing investments in infrastructure and efforts to enhance service reliability. EVRG’s second-quarter earnings are also expected to have been boosted by energy efficiency initiatives and ongoing cost optimization measures.



Evergy is also likely to have gained from its focus on maintaining affordable rates while delivering high-quality services, which is expected to have supported customer additions and load growth.



The anticipated rise in demand from residential, commercial and industrial customers is likely to have supported second-quarter earnings. However, higher operations and maintenance expenses may have weighed on the company’s bottom line.

EVRG’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share, in line with the earnings reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.47 billion, indicating an increase of 2.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for EVRG

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Evergy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

Evergy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Evergy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Evergy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -6.75%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Evergy carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



PNW’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.81%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.49 per share, which suggests a year-over-year decline of 5.7%.



Duke Energy Corporation DUK is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



DUK’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.76%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.29 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.



Versigent PLC VGNT is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +8.82% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VGNT’s revenues stands at $2.29 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.58 per share.

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Evergy Inc. (EVRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Versigent PLC (VGNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.