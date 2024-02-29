News & Insights

Markets
EVRG

Evergy Sees Higher Earnings In FY24 - Update

February 29, 2024 — 07:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Thursday said it expects fiscal 2024 earnings per share, on a reported and adjusted basis, in the range of $3.73 to $3.93.

Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $3.82 per share for the year , according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In fiscal 2023, reported earnings were $3.17 per share and adjusted earnings were $3.54 per share.

In addition, the company reaffirmed its long-term adjusted earnings per share annual growth target of 4% to 6% through 2026 off the original $3.65 midpoint of 2023 adjusted earnings per share guidance.

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.6425 per share payable on March 22, 2024. The dividends are payable to shareholders of record as of March 11.

In its fourth quarter, Evergy's earnings increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $58.0 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $7.5 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $61.1 million or $0.27 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Evergy shares were trading at $51, up 2.43%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.