Evergy to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Evergy EVRG is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 181.8% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Major Factors Likely to Have Impacted EVRG's Q2 Earnings

Evergy’s second-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from continued investments in grid modernization and efforts to enhance service reliability. The bottom line likely received a boost from energy efficiency programs and cost-saving initiatives.



The company is projected to have capitalized on ongoing economic development within its service territories, which has driven increased demand. Earnings are also expected to have been supported by rising electricity consumption from data centers.



The expected increase in demand from the expanding customer group is likely to have boosted second-quarter earnings.

EVRG’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share, implying a year-over-year decrease of 14.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.47 billion, indicating an increase of 1.23% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Evergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.

Evergy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Evergy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Evergy Inc. Quote



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Evergy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Sempra Energy SRE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug. 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



SRE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.94%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 83 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 6.7%.



MDU Resources Group MDU is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug. 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +20% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



MDU’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.94%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pinned at 13 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 59.4%.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sempra Energy (SRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.