Evergy to Release Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Evergy EVRG is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 27, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.6% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Major Factors That Might Have Impacted EVRG's Q4 Earnings

Evergy’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from ongoing investments targeted toward grid modernization. The bottom line is likely to have gained from energy efficiency programs and cost-saving initiatives.



The company is also projected to have continued to benefit from economic development in its service territories and consequent growth in demand.



However, higher depreciation and interest expenses are likely to have adversely impacted the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

EVRG’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 37 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 37%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.19 billion, indicating an increase of 0.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Evergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



Evergy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Evergy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Evergy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -1.82%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Evergy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Releases

Eversource Energy ES reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents by 2%.



ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.66%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $12.91 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 8.5%.



DTE Energy Company DTE reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share of $1.51, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 3.4%.



DTE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.57%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $12.98 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.



Exelon Corporation’s EXC fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 64 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 8.5%.



EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.71%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $23.8 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 3.4%.





