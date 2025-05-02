Evergy to Release Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Evergy EVRG is scheduled to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 8, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 2.8% in the last reported quarter. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Major Factors That Might Have Impacted EVRG's Q1 Earnings

Evergy’s quarterly earnings are expected to have benefited from ongoing investments targeted toward grid modernization and improvement in service reliability. The bottom line is likely to have gained from energy efficiency programs and cost-saving initiatives.



The company is also projected to have continued to benefit from economic development in its service territories and consequent growth in demand. Earnings are also expected to have gained from the growing demand from data centers.



In March 2025, the blizzard and high winds caused significant damage, such as downed wires across Evergy's service area, resulting in power outages for its customers. This might have resulted in higher operating expenses to restore the power, offsetting some of the positives in the first quarter.



Higher depreciation and interest expenses are likely to have adversely impacted the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

EVRG’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 66 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 22.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.41 billion, indicating an increase of 6.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Evergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



Evergy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Evergy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Evergy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.52%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Evergy carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may also consider the following players from the same sector, as these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



American Electric Power AEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



AEP’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.43%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.39 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 9.5%.



Alliant Energy LNT is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +9.88% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.73%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 57 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 8.1%.



MDU Resources Group MDU is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +8.33% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



MDU’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.46%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pinned at 36 cents per share.





