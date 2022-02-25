Markets
EVRG

Evergy Reaffirms FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) reaffirmed earnings and long-term adjusted earnings growth guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $3.43 to $3.63 per share and as well as its long-term adjusted earnings annual growth target of 6 to 8 percent through 2025 from the $3.30 midpoint of the original 2021 adjusted earnings guidance range.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.53 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's Board of Directors also declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.725 per share, payable on March 21, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 7, 2022.

The Company also updated its five-year capital investment plan to $10.7 billion from 2022 through 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EVRG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular