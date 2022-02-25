Evergy Reaffirms FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) reaffirmed earnings and long-term adjusted earnings growth guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $3.43 to $3.63 per share and as well as its long-term adjusted earnings annual growth target of 6 to 8 percent through 2025 from the $3.30 midpoint of the original 2021 adjusted earnings guidance range.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.53 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's Board of Directors also declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.725 per share, payable on March 21, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 7, 2022.

The Company also updated its five-year capital investment plan to $10.7 billion from 2022 through 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.