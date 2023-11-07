Evergy Q3 Profit Declines On Weak Revenues

(RTTNews) - Electric services company Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net income attributable to the company was $351.6 million, lower than last year's $428.2 million.

Earnings per share declined to $1.53 from prior year's $1.86.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating revenues for the quarter declined to $1.67 billion from $1.91 billion a year ago.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.