Evergy Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Evergy, Inc. EVRG reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 54 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents by 18.2%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 54 cents per share. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



First-quarter adjusted EPS was driven by the recovery of regulated investments, partially offset by lower demand resulting from an unplanned customer maintenance shutdown and the impact of leap year during the year-ago period, raised interest expense, and higher depreciation and amortization expense.

Total Revenues of EVRG

Quarterly revenues totaled $1.37 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion by 2.8%. In the year-ago quarter, the company posted revenues of $1.33 billion.

Evergy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Evergy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Evergy Inc. Quote

Highlights of EVRG’s Earnings Release

Fuel and purchased power totaled $355.3 million, down 5.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $376.4 million.



Operating and maintenance expenses amounted to $232 million, flat year over year.



Interest expenses totaled $152.5 million, up 14.5% year over year.

EVRG’s Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, totaled $35.3 million compared with $22 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt as of March 31, 2025, was $12.4 billion compared with $11.81 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash provided by operating activities in the first three months of 2025 was $449.6 million compared with $317.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

EVRG’s Guidance

The company reaffirmed its 2025 GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS guidance of $3.92-$4.12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.03, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



The company reaffirmed its EPS annual growth target of 4-6% through 2029.

EVRG’s Zacks Rank

EVRG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

IDACORP IDA reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.10 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 by 6.8%.



IDA’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 8.47%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pinned at $5.81 per share, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 5.6%.



Exelon Corporation’s EXC first-quarter 2025 earnings of 92 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents by 8.3%.



EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $24.01 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 4.3%.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW reported first-quarter 2025 loss of 4 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 5 cents by 180%.



PNW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 2.12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pinned at $4.51 per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 13.9%.







7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.