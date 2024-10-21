Evergy price target lowered to $65 from $67 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella lowered the firm’s price target on Evergy (EVRG) to $65 from $67 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 preview for the power and utilities group. The firm says the sector is “reconciling an inevitability higher load outlook.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EVRG:
- Evergy price target raised to $69 from $65 at Wells Fargo
- Evergy files to sell 2.27M shares of common stock for holders
- Evergy Expands Board with Strategic Leadership Appointments
- Evergy initiated with a Buy at Jefferies
- Evergy price target raised to $64 from $52 at UBS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.