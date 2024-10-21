Evergy price target lowered to $65 from $67 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella lowered the firm’s price target on Evergy (EVRG) to $65 from $67 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 preview for the power and utilities group. The firm says the sector is “reconciling an inevitability higher load outlook.”

