Evergy to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock This Season?

Evergy, Inc. EVRG is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 7, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 26.32% in the last reported quarter.



Let us discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

EVRG’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 63 cents per share, implying a year-over-year surge of 16.67%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.41 billion, indicating an increase of 2.82% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors Likely to Have Impacted EVRG's Q1 Earnings

Evergy is likely to have benefited from economic expansion across its service areas, driving higher demand. Additionally, growing electricity needs from data centers are expected to have provided further support to its first-quarter earnings performance.



Evergy’s quarterly results are expected to reflect the positive impact of continued investments in grid modernization and enhanced service reliability. Earnings are also likely to have been supported by energy efficiency initiatives and ongoing cost optimization efforts.



Evergy is also expected to have benefited by maintaining affordable rates and high-quality services for its customers, which will result in customer and load growth.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for EVRG

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Evergy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

Evergy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Evergy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Evergy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Evergy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

A couple of companies from the same sector with the right combination of the two factors for an earnings beat this season are PPL Corporation PPL and SOLV Energy Inc. MWH. PPL and MWH currently have a Zacks Rank #3 each. These companies’ Earnings ESP are pegged at +0.41% and +3.45%, respectively.



A stock from the same industry that reported positive earnings surprise this season is Dominion Energy D, among others. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share for Dominion Energy indicates year-over-year growth of 4.94% and 6.21%, respectively.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.