Evergy, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $53.4 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $51.0 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.3 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $53.4 Mln. vs. $51.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.23 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.16

