Evergy, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $58.0 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $7.5 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $61.1 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $58.0 Mln. vs. $7.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.03 last year.

