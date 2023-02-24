Evergy, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $7.5 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $53.4 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $68.6 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $7.5 Mln. vs. $53.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.03 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.26

