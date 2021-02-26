Evergy, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $51.0 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $63.9 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $63.8 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $63.8 Mln. vs. $72.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.28 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.22

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.