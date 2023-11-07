Evergy, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $351.6 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $428.2 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $432.3 million or $1.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $351.6 Mln. vs. $428.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $1.86 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.83

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 to $3.65

