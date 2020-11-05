Evergy, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Evergy, Inc. (EVRG):

-Earnings: $364.5 million in Q3 vs. $366.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.60 in Q3 vs. $1.56 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $393.3 million or $1.73 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.57 per share

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 to $3.10

