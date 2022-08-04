Markets
Evergy, Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $194.5M, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $185.3 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $198.4M or $0.86 per share for the period.

Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $194.5M. vs. $185.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.84 vs. $0.81 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.43 to $3.63

