Evergy, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $179.1 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $194.5 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $186.1 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.9% to $1.35 billion from $1.45 billion last year.

Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $179.1 Mln. vs. $194.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.78 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.77 -Revenue (Q2): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year.

