Evergy, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $122.7 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $142.6 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $124.7 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $122.7 Mln. vs. $142.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.53 vs. $0.62 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.73 to $3.93

