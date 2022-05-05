Evergy, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $122.5 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $191.6 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133.8 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $122.5 Mln. vs. $191.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.53 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.55

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $3.43 - $3.63

