Evergy, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $69.4 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $99.5 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $94.2 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $94.2 Mln. vs. $111.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42

