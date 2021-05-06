Evergy, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $191.6 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $69.4 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $125.4 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $125.4 Mln. vs. $94.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.43 to $3.63,

