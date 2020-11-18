Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Dividends
Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.535 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EVRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.57, the dividend yield is 3.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVRG was $56.57, representing a -26.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.57 and a 34.66% increase over the 52 week low of $42.01.

EVRG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). EVRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.78. Zacks Investment Research reports EVRG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.84%, compared to an industry average of -2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVRG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVRG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EVRG as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXU with an increase of 17.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EVRG at 4.16%.

