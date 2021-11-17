Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.572 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.92% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $65.38, the dividend yield is 3.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVRG was $65.38, representing a -5.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.45 and a 26.02% increase over the 52 week low of $51.88.

EVRG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). EVRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.82. Zacks Investment Research reports EVRG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.71%, compared to an industry average of 13.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the evrg Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVRG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVRG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXU with an increase of 2.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EVRG at 4.17%.

