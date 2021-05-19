Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.535 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EVRG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.29, the dividend yield is 3.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVRG was $62.29, representing a -4.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.43 and a 28.14% increase over the 52 week low of $48.61.

EVRG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). EVRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.25. Zacks Investment Research reports EVRG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.45%, compared to an industry average of 18.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVRG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.