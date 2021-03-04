Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.535 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.94% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVRG was $53.71, representing a -26.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.16 and a 27.85% increase over the 52 week low of $42.01.

EVRG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). EVRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.72. Zacks Investment Research reports EVRG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.29%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVRG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVRG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVRG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYU with an decrease of -4.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EVRG at 3.63%.

