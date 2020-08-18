Dividends
Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.505 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EVRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EVRG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.22, the dividend yield is 3.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVRG was $53.22, representing a -30.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.57 and a 26.68% increase over the 52 week low of $42.01.

EVRG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL). EVRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.74. Zacks Investment Research reports EVRG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.81%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

