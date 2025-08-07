Markets
EVRG

Evergy, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

August 07, 2025 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) released earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $171.3 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $191.1 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $171.3 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.90 last year.

The Board will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.6675 per share on September 19, to shareholders of record as of August 22.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Evergy has reaffirmed its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.92 to $4.12, in line with analysts’ forecast of $4.03 per share.

In addition, the company reaffirmed its long-term adjusted EPS annual growth target of 4% to 6% through 2029 based on the 2025 adjusted EPS guidance midpoint of $4.02. Evergy expects adjusted EPS growth in the upper half of the 4% to 6% range beginning in 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EVRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.