Evergy, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $125 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $122.7 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $125 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $125 Mln. vs. $122.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.53 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.92 – $4.12

