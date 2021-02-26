Evergy Guides FY21 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) initiated earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021, in line with estimates.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.14 to $3.34 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.20 to $3.40 per share.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.24 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company noted that the guidance does not reflect the expected positive impact of power marketing activities during the February extreme weather event.

The company's Board of Directors also declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.535 per share, payable on March 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 8, 2021.

Further, Evergy has updated its five-year capital plan to include $9.2 billion of infrastructure investments through 2025, as compared to $8.9 billion through 2024.

