Evergy (EVRG) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Evergy, Inc. EVRG is expected to release fourth-quarter 2019 results soon. In the last reported quarter, the company came up with a negative earnings surprise of 1.3%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.



Factors to Consider



Evergy’s merger savings, cost-management initiatives and share repurchases are likely to have positively impacted fourth-quarter earnings. The company is also expected to have gained from new retail rates.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $1.34 billion and 32 cents, indicating 12.09% and 300% growth, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.



What Our Quantitative Model Indicates



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Evergy this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Evergy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Evergy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Evergy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: Evergy’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Evergy currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Stocks to Consider



Here are some players from the sector that are worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming releases.



Berry Petroleum Corporation BRY is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.50% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



California Resources Corporation CRC is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and a Zacks Rank of 2



First Solar Inc. FSLR is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 20. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.