Evergy (EVRG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Evergy, Inc. EVRG is set to release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 5, before the market opens. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.5%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Evergy’s cost-management initiatives, merger savings and lower average outstanding shares are likely to have positively impacted second-quarter earnings.



Commercial and Industrial (C&I) customers accounted for 47% of its 2019 revenues. Lockdown measures for curbing the novel coronavirus spread reduced C&I activities in the second quarter, in turn lowering demand from the C&I group.



Evergy generated 37% of revenues from residential customers in 2019. Demand from the residential group is expected to have been solid in the second quarter as well. In addition, extended stay-at-home orders are likely to have increased residential load in the second quarter and offset the above negative to some extent.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 70 cents, indicating growth of 20.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Indicates

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Evergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Evergy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Evergy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Evergy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: Its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Evergy currently holds a Zacks Rank #2.

