Evergy (EVRG) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Evergy, Inc. EVRG is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 6, before the market opens. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 40%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Steady demand from residential customers and gradual reopening of economic activities are likely to have increased the demand from commercial and industrial customers. Consequently, results for the first quarter are also likely to get a boost.



Evergy’s cost-management initiatives and extreme cold weather conditions in its service territories during February are likely to have positively impacted first-quarter earnings.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 47 cents, indicating a 14.6% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Quantitative Model Prediction

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Evergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Evergy currently holds a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some players from the same industry that are worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming releases.



Ameresco, Inc. AMRC is set to release first-quarter results on May 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.54% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Ormat Technologies Inc. ORA is set to release first-quarter results on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.54% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Chesapeake Energy Corporation CHK is set to release first-quarter results on May 11. It has an Earnings ESP of +110.96% and a Zacks Rank #3.

