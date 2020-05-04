Evergy (EVRG) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Evergy, Inc. EVRG is set to release first-quarter 2020 results on May 6, after the market closes. In the last four quarters, the company delivered average positive earnings surprise of 1.8%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.



Factors to Consider



Evergy’s cost-management initiatives, merger savings and share repurchases completed during the quarter are likely to have positively impacted first-quarter earnings.



Commercial and industrial customers together accounted for 47% of its revenues in 2019. Hence, the shutdown of commercial and industrial activities for curbing the spread of novel coronavirus may have impacted first-quarter revenues of the company.



Evergy generated 37% of revenues from residential customers in 2019. Similar demand trends from the residential group were witnessed in the first quarter as well. Thus, extended stay-at-home orders are likely to have somewhat offset the above negative.



Q1 Expectations



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 40 cents, indicating a decline of 9.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



What Our Quantitative Model Indicates



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Evergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Evergy currently holds a Zacks Rank #3.



