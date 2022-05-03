Evergy (EVRG) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Evergy, Inc. EVRG is set to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 5, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 300%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Evergy’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from higher transmission revenues due to consistent investments to strengthen the transmission infrastructure. EVRG’s initiatives to reduce operation and maintenance expenses as well as enhance the reliability of its services are likely to boost results for the first quarter.



Return to normal weather conditions and high D&A might adversely impact first-quarter earnings.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 55 cents, on par with the year-ago reported figure.

Quantitative Model Prediction

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Evergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Evergy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Evergy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Evergy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: Evergy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Evergy currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering from the same sector, which according to our model have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



NextDecade Corporation NEXT is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results. NextDecade has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NextDecade’s 2022 EPS implies a surge of 16.2% in the past 60 days.



EOG Resources EOG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5. EOG Resources has an Earnings ESP of +0.89% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth of EOG Resources is currently pegged at 30.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG’s 2022 EPS implies a surge of 88.5% year over year.



HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 16. HighPeak has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HighPeak Energy’s 2022 EPS implies a surge of 580.3% year over year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.