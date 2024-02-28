Evergy (EVRG) to Post Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Evergy EVRG is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 29 before market close. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 6.21% in the last quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

EVRG’s fourth-quarter revenues are expected to have benefited from ongoing cost-saving initiatives that are likely to have lowered operating and maintenance expenses.



Higher depreciation expenses and still-high interest rates are likely to have adversely impacted earnings in the fourth quarter.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Evergy’s earnings is pegged at 30 cents.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales stands at $923.4 million, suggesting a decrease of 27.84% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for EVRG this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as you will see below.

Evergy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Evergy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Evergy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: EVRG has an Earnings ESP of +3.33%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, EVRG carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. KGS is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Mar 6 after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Riley Exploration Permian REPX is likely to pull off an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Mar 6 after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +10.9% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



OPAL Fuels Inc. OPAL is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +27.27% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



