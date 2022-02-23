Evergy (EVRG) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Evergy, Inc. EVRG is set to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 25, before the market opens. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 17.9%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Evergy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from higher transmission revenues due to consistent investments to strengthen the transmission infrastructure. EVRG’s initiatives to reduce operation and maintenance expenses and enhance the reliability of its services are likely to boost results for the fourth quarter.



Evergy’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have been impacted by the timing and phasing of operating costs and bad debt.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 4 cents, indicating an 85.7% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

Quantitative Model Prediction

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Evergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Evergy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Evergy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Evergy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: Evergy has an Earnings ESP of +357.14%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Evergy currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering from the same sector, which according to our model have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Ovintiv Inc. OVV is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 24. Ovintiv has an Earnings ESP of +15.98% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Ovintiv delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.5% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OVV’s 2022 EPS indicates a surge of 67.3% year over year.



Pembina Pipeline Corporation PBA is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 25. Pembina Pipeline has an Earnings ESP of +20.43% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Pembina Pipeline’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBA’s 2022 EPS suggests a 1.7% year-over-year rise.



PDC Energy Inc. PDCE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 28. PDC Energy has an Earnings ESP of +3.50% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



PDC Energy delivered an average earnings surprise of 51% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDCE’s 2022 EPS implies a surge of 32.2% year over year.



