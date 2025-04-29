Is Evergy (EVRG) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Evergy Inc (EVRG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Evergy Inc is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 106 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Evergy Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVRG's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, EVRG has moved about 12.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of 6%. This shows that Evergy Inc is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Utilities stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sabesp (SBS). The stock has returned 41.7% year-to-date.

For Sabesp, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Evergy Inc belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 60 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.6% so far this year, meaning that EVRG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Sabesp belongs to the Utility - Water Supply industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #54. The industry has moved +17.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to Evergy Inc and Sabesp as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

