Evergy (EVRG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.76, changing hands as high as $63.17 per share. Evergy Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVRG's low point in its 52 week range is $54.12 per share, with $73.125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.15. The EVRG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.