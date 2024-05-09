Evergy (EVRG) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Evergy, Inc. EVRG reported first-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 54 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents by 11.5%. Earnings decreased 8.5% year over year.



EPS in the reported quarter benefited from new retail rates and better transmission margin, while higher operating and interest expenses, along with unfavorable impact of weather on demand completely offset the positives.

Total Revenues

First-quarter revenues of $1.33 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion by 1.5%. Revenues were up 2.7% year over year.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses in the quarter were $1.07 billion, up 5.2% year over year. The year-over-year increase in expenses were due to higher fuel and purchased power costs and an increase in operating and maintenance expenses.



Interest expenses were $133.2 million, up 8.2% year over year.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, were $63.7 million compared with $27.7 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Long-term debt as of Mar 31, was $11.66 billion compared with $11.05 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Cash provided by operating activities in first-quarter 2024 was $317.3 million compared with $362.9 million in first-quarter of 2023.

Guidance

Evergy reaffirmed its 2024 operating EPS in the range of $3.73-$3.93. The mid-point of the guidance is a tad lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate, which is pegged at $3.84.



The company reaffirmed its EPS annual growth target of 4-6% from 2023 through 2026.

