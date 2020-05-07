Markets

Evergy (EVRG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Evergy, Inc. EVRG reported first-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 41 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The reported earnings were down 6.8% year over year due to unfavorable weather, which in turn reduced demand and lowered corporate-owned life insurance benefits.

GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were 31 cents compared with 39 cents in the year-ago period.

Total Revenues

Evergy’s total revenues came in at $1,117 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,191 million by 6.2%. The top line also declined 8.2% from the year-ago-quarter’s $1,217 million.

Evergy Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Evergy Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Evergy Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Evergy Inc Quote

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses were $919.2 million, down 8.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,007.3 million owing to lower fuel and purchased power, along with operating and maintenance costs.

Interest expenses in the reported quarter were $96.2 million, up 5.6% from the year-ago level.

In 2019, Evergy repurchased 29 million shares. Since the inception of the repurchase program, the company has bought back 45 million shares under the 60-million share repurchase authorization. However, it did not repurchase any shares during the first quarter.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2020 were $304.4 million compared with $23.2 million at 2019-end.

Long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2020 was $8,993.5 million compared with $8,746.7 million at 2019-end.

Cash from operating activities in first-quarter 2020 was $320.6 million compared with $362.1 million in the prior-year comparable period.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Evergy has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted first-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 56 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 5.1%.

FirstEnergy Corporation FE came up with first-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents by 3.1%.

Dominion Energy Inc. D reported first-quarter 2020 operating earnings of $1.09 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


Click to get this free report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Xcel Energy Inc (XEL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc (D): Free Stock Analysis Report

Evergy Inc (EVRG): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular